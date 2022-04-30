Ancient trees dedicated to Queen for Platinum Jubilee
By Charley Adams
BBC News
The Prince of Wales has urged people to protect "dwindling" ancient trees in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
A network of 70 ancient woodlands and 70 ancient trees is being dedicated to the Queen, marking her 70-year reign.
The woodland that inspired the 100 Acre Wood in Winne the Pooh and the apple tree where Sir Isaac Newton discovered gravity are among those included.
We need to "protect the precious ancient woodland habitats for generations to come", the prince said.
The Queen's Green Canopy, of which Prince Charles is patron, has been been encouraging people to plant a tree for the Jubilee and create a legacy to the Queen.
"If we are to create the ancient trees of the future we must plant more trees and hedgerows, in fields, churchyards and avenues," the prince added.
As Prince Charles unveiled the collection of woodlands and trees due to be protected across the UK, he asked for the "dwindling" historic natural habitat to be renewed.
He said woodlands and trees do not only exist for "everyone to enjoy", but also to support biodiversity and provide materials for craft workers.
The range of locations - from rural to urban - being dedicated to the monarch reflects "the unique diversity of all corners of the United Kingdom", he said.
Prince Charles launched the project in a video message recorded under one of the ancient trees. The old Sycamore tree at Dumfries House in Scotland was planted around the reigns of Queen Elizabeth I and King James VI.
"It is remarkable that this ancient tree is as old as Shakespeare's Hamlet and Caravaggio's David and Goliath," he said.
Trees are a "reminder of our long-serving sovereign and her enduring dedication", added the prince.
He said more than one million trees had already been planted as part of the "treebilee" campaign for the jubilee.
It has also been announced that primary school children in the UK will be given a book to mark the jubilee, which includes famous quotes from the Queen and details about significant Commonwealth figures such as Nelson Mandela.
The book will be handed out to children in state-funded primary schools, the Department of Education said.