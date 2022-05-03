Covid: Lockdown fines overturned and New Zealand sees emotional reunions

More than 20 gym owners accused of breaching coronavirus rules have had their fines overturned in court, London-based law firm, Nicholls & Nicholls, has told BBC News. Alex Lowndes, who faced a £10,000 fine for refusing to close Gainz Fitness & Strength when restrictions were in force in England, in November 2020, contested the case on principle. Bedford Council says it acted in the public interest. But the case collapsed and Mr Lowndes says it was a waste of time, money and resources, particularly in light of Partygate revelations.