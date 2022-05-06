McColl's collapses into administration
- Published
Convenience store chain McColl's has collapsed into administration, putting 16,000 jobs at risk.
McColl's - which has 1,400 stores - said the company's lenders did not want to extend banking agreements that were keeping the business going.
Accountancy firm PwC has been appointed as administrators and will look for a buyer "as soon as possible".
Supermarket chain Morrisons proposed a rescue deal on Thursday to try to safeguard the chain.
Morrisons is already in a partnership with McColl's, which operates more than 200 Morrisons Daily convenience stores.
However, McColl's said that while discussions with Morrisons had "made significant progress", its lenders had made clear they would not reach a conclusion that was acceptable to them.
"In order to protect creditors, preserve the future of the business and to protect the interests of employees, the board was regrettably therefore left with no choice other than to place the company in administration," said McColl's.
Asda co-owner EG Group, which is controlled by the billionaire Issa brothers, could strike a deal to rescue the bulk of the company, Sky News reported.
EG Group declined to comment.
McColl's raised £30m from shareholders last year to invest in expanding its Morrisons Daily convenience stores, but at the time it warned that footfall had been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
McColl's said it had asked for trading in its shares to remain suspended.
Morrisons had been talking to McColl's and its creditors for a number of weeks as it aimed to thrash out a rescue.
After being knocked back Morrisons made an improved offer on Thursday evening which was thought to include taking on McColl's pension commitments and its £170m debt.
Morrisons and McColl's signed a deal five years ago which involved Morrisons being the convenience store chain's sole supplier for grocery products, including the relaunched Safeway brand.