Ncuti Gatwa: BBC names actor as next Doctor Who star
- Published
Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the next star of Doctor Who, the BBC has announced.
The 29-year-old will become the 14th doctor on the popular BBC science fiction show.
Scottish actor Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, starred in Netflix's show Sex Education.
Whittaker took over as the Time Lord in 2017 as the first female doctor.
Queer As Folk and It's A Sin writer Russell T Davies is returning as the programme's showrunner after departing the show in 2009.