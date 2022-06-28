Dame Deborah James: Cancer campaigner dies aged 40
By Charley Adams
Cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40.
She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions to help others affected by cancer.
The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in May in recognition of her fundraising.
Dame Deborah, a mother of two, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Her family described her as "amazing" and an "inspiration".
They announced her death in a post on her Instagram page saying: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy."
She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, the post read.
It said she was an "inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work".
Her family said Dame Deborah shared her experience of cancer with the world to "raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer".
"Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring."
Dame Deborah announced on social media on 9 May that she was no longer receiving treatment and did not know how long she had left.
"My body just can't continue anymore," she said in a post on her @bowelbabe Instagram account.
She also launched a new fund, called the Bowelbabe fund, to raise money for research into personalised medicine for cancer patients.
It surpassed £1m in less than 24 hours - smashing her initial goal of £250,000 and has now raised more than £6.8m.
In May, she was given a damehood by Prince William at her parents' home in Woking, Surrey, where she had chosen to stay.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who donated to the research fund - described her "tireless efforts" in raising awareness of cancer as inspirational and thanked her for "giving hope" to those living with the disease.
The money raised through her Bowelbabe fund will be going to support Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Hospital - a specialist cancer treatment facility.
Dame Deborah revealed in an Instagram post that she did not know how long she had left to live after stopping treatment and moved to hospice care at home.
The former deputy headteacher said her liver had stopped working over the past six months and doctors had advised that more treatment was "fruitless".
The podcaster said she had gone to her parents' home to spend her remaining time with her family because it was "where I always wanted to die".
She said that meant her family home in London could remain her children's home without leaving "medical equipment scars" in their memories.
What are bowel cancer symptoms?
- A persistent change in bowel habit - going more often, with looser stools and sometimes tummy pain
- Blood in the stools without other symptoms, such as piles
- Abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating
Source: NHS UK
Her mother, Heather James, has said her heart is "broken" following the death of her daughter.
She shared a series of photos of Dame Deborah on social media and wrote: "My heart is broken. Love you forever."
Boris Johnson tweeted, saying he was "deeply saddened" and described the campaigner as "an inspiration to so many".
"Because of her, many many lives will be saved", the prime minister said.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."
Dame Deborah's charity work was "truly inspirational" and she continued to raise awareness "even in the most challenging moments", he tweeted.
The chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, Genevieve Edwards, said she was "deeply saddened that our patron Dame Deborah James has died".
"She turned her bowel cancer diagnosis into an incredible force for good and through her tireless campaigning to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms, will have saved countless lives."
Macmillan Cancer Support hailed Dame Deborah's "dedication to stand together with people with cancer".
"Our thoughts are with her family and many friends", the charity tweeted.
James began co-presenting You, Me and the Big C alongside Lauren Mahon and BBC Radio 5 Live newsreader Rachael Bland in 2018, with the show earning praise for its frank discussion of cancer.
They spoke to celebrity guests and addressed practical matters, including hair loss, tips for dealing with finances and telling your nearest and dearest about illnesses.
Bland died aged 40 in September 2018, two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Dame Deborah's first book, called F*** You Cancer: How to face the big C, live your life and still be yourself, was published in 2018.
Her second book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, is due to be released on 18 August.
Additional reporting by By Jasmine Andersson