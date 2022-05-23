Police to probe death of child in Birmingham Children's Hospital
- Published
A hospital worker has been suspended and police asked to investigate after the unexpected death of a child at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
The child was being treated in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at the time of death.
"We are supporting the infant's family at this distressing time and ask that privacy is respected during this process," a spokesperson said.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for a response.
"Following the death of an infant at our Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children's Hospital, we have asked West Midlands Police to examine what has happened, in line with our own safeguarding policy," the spokesperson for Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust said.
"The staff member involved has been suspended by the Trust following the national process on the sudden unexpected death of a child."
Birmingham Children's Hospital is a leading centre for specialist paediatric care and treats children and young people up to the age of 16.