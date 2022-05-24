RMT union votes for a national rail strike
- Published
Railway workers in the RMT union have voted in favour of strike action across Network Rail and 15 train operating companies.
The strike ballot of National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers saw 89% vote in favour of a strike and 11% against.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said "members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies".
Some 71% of RMT's 40,000 members voted.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.