Actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault
Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.
The 62-year-old was charged after the Met Police reviewed evidence following a series of complaints dating between 2005 and 2013.
Three complaints relate to sexual abuse which is alleged to have taken place in London, and one in Gloucestershire.
He is also charged with an additional serious sexual offence in London.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
