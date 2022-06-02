In pictures: The Royal Family at Jubilee celebrations
The Queen has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of official celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.
The 96-year-old monarch was seen watching troops returning from the official Trooping of the Colour ceremony.
Earlier, members of the Royal Family gathered in central London to attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the Queen's official birthday.
The military parade kicked off four days of celebrations for the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.
First to appear were Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a horse-drawn carriage - together with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are the children of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
They were followed by Edward and Sophie, Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.
Lady Louise Windsor is 18 and her brother Viscount Severn is 14.
Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester and a cousin of the Queen, and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester rode to the ceremony in another carriage, alongside Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Then Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, appeared from Buckingham Palace on horseback for their central parts in Trooping the Colour. Prince Charles took the salute from guardsmen and officers at the parade.
Members of the family, including the children, watched the ceremony from a balcony at Horseguards Parade.
After the ceremony, the family returned to Buckingham Palace. The children bowed their heads as they received a salute.
Then the Queen appeared on the balcony, with her cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.