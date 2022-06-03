Beaming Queen' and 'What a racket, great-granny'

In a surprise to no-one, the celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee dominates the front pages, as millions gathered around the UK to mark her 70 years on the throne. The Times features a picture of the "beaming" monarch on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watching the traditional festivities, but also notes that "discomfort" from periodic mobility issues have prevented her from attending the Thanksgiving Service in St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.