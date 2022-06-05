In pictures: Platinum Jubilee pageant

A huge pageant is taking place in central London, on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

More than 10,000 people - including the military, performers and key workers - are taking part, while politicians and members of the Royal Family are watching from stands outside Buckingham Palace.

The pageant started with a military parade,

There was a starring role for the gold State Coach, which the Queen rode in for her coronation, and in processions for previous jubilees. This time, she appeared as a hologram on screens in the windows.

The next part of the pageant is called The Time Of Our Lives, a through-the-ages celebration exploring seven decades of music, fashion, technology, trends, and culture from 1952 to 2022.

Then came a section celebrating the 1950s.

