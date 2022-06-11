Minister sorry for 'godawful' Birmingham and Blackpool comment
Government minister Heather Wheeler has apologised after describing Birmingham and Blackpool as "godawful" places.
The Conservative MP for South Derbyshire made the remark at a conference as she launched the government's new digital strategy.
Mrs Wheeler, a parliamentary secretary in the Cabinet Office, said she made an "inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view".
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner accused her of "utter contempt".
Speaking at a conference in London on Thursday, Mrs Wheeler, also an assistant government whip, is reported to have said: "I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful."
Apologising on Friday, Mrs Wheeler tweeted: "Whilst speaking at a conference on Thursday, I made an inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view.
"I apologise for any offence caused."
Ms Rayner said: "The level of disrespect is off the scale. It's frankly embarrassing that she is still in her position as a minister."
Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy called the comment "clueless and offensive".
The Cabinet Office when asked to comment referred back to Mrs Wheeler's apology.
Her comments comes as Birmingham prepares to host the Commonwealth Games this summer.
In March Blackpool was one of 20 English areas chosen for regeneration as part of the government's levelling up agenda.