Kevin Spacey to appear in UK court on sex assault charges
Actor Kevin Spacey will appear in court in the UK on Thursday charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, police say.
The 62-year-old has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
He is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court at 10:00 BST on Thursday.
The charges follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police.
He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a man, now in his 40s, in London in March 2005.
He has also been charged with one count of sexual assault on a man, now in his 30s, in August 2008 in London, and one count of sexual assault on another man, who is also now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.
