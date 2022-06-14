Last-minute legal battle cancelled Rwanda asylum flight
The first flight scheduled to take asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda will not depart as planned on Tuesday after a last-minute legal battle, the Home Office has told the BBC.
Up to seven people had been expected to be removed to the east African country but the flight was cancelled after the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) stepped in.
It followed the UK's highest court saying the flight could go ahead, and after a series of legal challenges in Britain failed.
The flight had been due to take off at 22:30 BST from a military airport in Wiltshire but after a series of linked judgments in Strasbourg and London all passengers were removed from it.