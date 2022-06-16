Archbishop of Canterbury apologises over Church fund's link to slavery
By Aleem Maqbool and Harry Farley
The Archbishop of Canterbury has apologised after research showed the Church of England's multi-billion investment fund has links to the slave trade.
It comes after the Church launched an investigation into links between the transatlantic slave trade and its 18th Century fund, Queen Anne's Bounty.
The Bounty has now developed into a £10.1bn investment fund.
The Most Reverend Justin Welby said he was "deeply sorry for the links".
The Church of England said a group would now be set up to decide what its response should be.
But a spokesperson would not comment on whether that included discussions about reparations.
Queen Anne's Bounty was formed in 1704 to help support poor clergy.
But research commissioned by the Church Commissioners, a charity managing the Church of England's investment portfolio, found the Bounty invested "significant amounts" in the South Sea Company, which bought and transported enslaved people.
The archbishop said: "This abominable trade took men, women and children created in God's image and stripped them of their dignity and freedom.
"The fact that some within the Church actively supported and profited from it is a source of shame.
"It is only by facing this painful reality that we can take steps towards genuine healing and reconciliation - the path that Jesus Christ calls us to walk."
The research also found that the fund received numerous contributions from individuals linked to, or who profited from, transatlantic slavery and the plantation economy.
The South Sea Company had an exclusive contract to transport slaves from Africa to Spanish colonies in South America for more than 30 years from the 1710s.
It was responsible for the transportation of about 64,000 people across the Atlantic. An estimated 15% of slaves transported died en route.
The archbishop added: "I pray for those affected by this news and hope that we may work together to discern a new way forward."
The Bishop of Birmingham, the Right Reverend David Urquhart, a member of the Church Commissioners' board and chair of the group overseeing the research, said the body would use the knowledge learned from the investigation to ensure its was at the "forefront of responsible investment globally".
