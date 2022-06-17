UK weather: Hottest day of the year again for third day in a row
It has been the hottest day of the year in the UK for the third day in a row.
Heathrow in west London recorded 32.4C (90F) on Friday afternoon and temperatures could climb further to 34C in parts of the south-east.
Friday's record temperature surpassed the previous day's high of 29.5C (85.1F) recorded at Northolt in west London.
The Met Office also predicts it could be the "hottest Royal Ascot on record" at the racecourse in Berkshire.
In Santon Downham, West Suffolk, temperatures reached 31.1C, and in Wisley, Surrey, temperatures were at 30.4C.
But despite the warm weather in the south, the Met Office pointed out a marked difference in temperature further north with Glasgow recording 13.7C just after midday.
Health officials have also warned about the dangers of hot weather. A level three heat health alert issued by the government remains in place for London, the south-east and east of England.
Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "During periods of hot weather, it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.
"Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat."
