Prince William's letter to partner of fallen Capitol officer
By Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
- Published
Prince William is understood to have sent a personal letter of sympathy to the partner of the US policeman who died after the attack on the Capitol.
The letter from the Duke of Cambridge praised police officer Brian Sicknick, for ensuring "democracy was upheld" as the riot erupted on 6 January 2021.
The duke sent his condolences to the officer's partner, Sandra Garza.
The Capitol building was stormed in January 2021 in the aftermath of Joe Biden's presidential victory.
Officer Sicknick, aged 42 - who had been defending the building from rioters - died from two strokes the day after the Capitol attack.
The letter offering sympathy and support appeared to have been written last November, after Prince William had seen documentary footage of what he called the "harrowing events" of the attack.
"By all accounts Brian performed valiantly whilst on duty and, despite suffering injuries, continued to do his utmost to protect those inside," wrote the prince.
Prince William said it was thanks to such officers that "the situation did not escalate further and democracy was upheld".
He said he wanted Ms Garza to know that "you and Brian's family are very much in our thoughts".
Kensington Palace said it could not comment on private correspondence.
Ms Garza, speaking on CNN, had said she was very honoured to have received the letter from Prince William - adding that, in contrast, "I couldn't get a letter from President Trump".
She accused the former president of not taking time to contact her, while Prince William had "reached out to honour Brian's memory".
A US congressional committee has been investigating the Capitol riot in Washington DC and examining claims of attempts to undermine the election result in November 2020, which saw the defeat of the then-president Donald Trump.