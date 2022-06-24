Railway strikes: Travel disruption continues as talks deadlocked
- Published
Passengers are continuing to face travel disruption as the impact of strikes affect the rail network - with a third day of action set for Saturday.
Some 60% of trains are running and delays were caused by some railway staff not working overnight.
National Rail has listed more than 25 different service disruptions going into the weekend.
Talks aimed at ending the dispute over pay and conditions remain deadlocked.
Union bosses have warned more strikes are likely if a settlement over jobs cannot be reached, while the government has said the strikes are an unnecessary response to needed reform of the rail network.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 13 train operators went on strike on Tuesday and Thursday as part of the dispute, in which they are looking for a pay rise of about 7% and assurances of no compulsory redundancies for their members.
Many train companies are ending services early on Friday ahead of a third day of action on Saturday - which is set to bring the network to a standstill once again.
Among the disrupted services on Friday are the Heathrow Express line taking travellers to London's busiest airport - which is also facing the threat of industrial action over the summer from British Airways staff.
Some of Friday's rail delays were caused by trains not being able to leave overnight depots until around 06:00 BST, as staff who would have been on night shifts were not at work.
Affected services include routes in all parts of England, including Great Western Railway, LNER and East Midlands railways.
Services in Scotland and Wales have also been disrupted despite their rail networks being partially devolved, as they rely on trains from England and Network Rail staff. Northern Ireland's trains are unaffected.
Meanwhile, a Network Rail source told the BBC's transport correspondent Katy Austin that talks with the union were continuing.
They said there seemed to be some good conversations and the sides were inching closer together.
But the RMT's view remains that the key stumbling block is the lack of written commitment of no compulsory redundancies, the BBC understands.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the members on strike were "leading the way in standing up for all working people trying to get a pay rise and some job security".
He called on ministers to "get in the room or get out of the way" to help resolve the dispute, noting that the RMT had "successfully struck dozens of deals" with rail firms.
Speaking on BBC Question Time on Thursday, Mr Lynch also repeated his claim that the government were responsible for deadlock, telling the audience rail companies had told him "face to face they could achieve a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies" - but they were "not being allowed to".
The government has said it is the responsibility of the unions and rail companies to solve the dispute and denied being involved in them or causing any delays to negotiations.
Network Rail - with whom the RMT are negotiating alongside the rail operators - also said it was the union, not the government, which had stalled negotiations.
Chief executive Andrew Haines said the "needless and premature" strike action would mean people would "suffer again" over the weekend.
Steve Montgomery, chair of the Rail Delivery Group, said the union must work with rail operators to modernise "outdated working practices" so the industry can adapt to changing travel patterns.