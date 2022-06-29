Dame Deborah James: Tributes paid to 'unfalteringly brave' cancer campaigner
By Natasha Preskey
BBC News
- Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute to cancer campaigner, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, who has died aged 40.
They joined celebrities, politicians and people living with cancer in praising the "inspirational and unfalteringly brave" mother of two.
She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home, and had raised millions for cancer research.
Dame Deborah's family said she was "amazing" and an "inspiration".
They announced her death in a post on her Instagram page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy," it said.
She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Her family said Dame Deborah shared her experience of cancer to "raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer".
"Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring."
Watch Deborah James: Extended Interview on iPlayer.
Writing on Twitter, Prince William and Catherine said: "Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on."
The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, and was given a damehood in May in recognition of her fundraising.
Prince William visited her at her parents' home in Woking, Surrey, to deliver it. He praised her tireless efforts and thanked her for giving hope to those living with the disease.
For her part, Dame Deborah said William's visit was surreal.
"You can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale - but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind," she said.
What are bowel cancer symptoms?
- A persistent change in bowel habit - going more often, with looser stools and sometimes tummy pain
- Blood in the stools without other symptoms, such as piles
- Abdominal pain, discomfort or bloating always brought on by eating
Who gets bowel cancer screening checks?
Regular bowel cancer screening is available to everyone aged 60-74 and this programme is expanding to include everyone aged 50-59. This expansion is happening gradually over four years and started in April last year.
People in England aged 60-74 who are registered with a GP are automatically sent an NHS bowel cancer screening kit every two years.
If you are outside this age group, you should still be aware of what bowel cancer symptoms are and visit your GP if you have any concerns.
Source: NHS UK
Dame Deborah had a no-nonsense approach to talking about cancer, having shared her experiences of treatment and daily life since her diagnosis in 2016.
Signing off her final podcast in May, she said: "Check your poo. Come on. I can't leave on any other word apart from check your poo.
"I still have images of me dancing in poo outfits everywhere. So maybe I should leave on that final word. Check your poo."
A deputy head teacher, she started a cancer blog, before writing for the Sun newspaper and becoming a BBC broadcaster.
But on 9 May she announced that she was no longer receiving active care and did not know how long she had left.
"My body just can't continue any more," she said in a post on Instagram.
She also launched a new fund - Bowelbabe - to raise money for research into personalised medicine for cancer patients.
It surpassed £1m in less than 24 hours - smashing her initial goal of £250,000 - and has now raised almost £7m.
Genevieve Edwards, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said the former teacher leaves a tremendous legacy behind her.
BBC News presenter George Alagiah, who is living with bowel cancer, recalled speaking to Dame Deborah at the Royal Marsden Hospital.
He said the campaigner answered his questions about the symptoms he might experience with the illness.
He was struck by Dame Deborah's "sheer generosity", he said, and their chat was "typical of what I now know she was capable of doing and did for so many others".
Lizzie Parry, who edited Dame Deborah's column in the Sun newspaper, said: "Even in her final days, as she faced her death, my bonkers, beautiful and bloody-minded friend refused to stop."
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly became emotional as she hosted a tribute to her on her ITV show earlier.
She wore a pink jacket, the campaigner's favourite colour, and a T-shirt featuring the words "Rebellious Hope", which was her slogan.
Kelly tweeted: "We all knew it was coming but somehow I thought Deborah would bounce back like she always did. What a legacy she leaves us."
Additional reporting by Jasmine Andersson and Charley Adams.
