Chris Pincher MP seeking medical support after groping claim
Chris Pincher, who was suspended as a Conservative MP after being accused of groping two men, said he is seeking "professional medical support" and hopes to return to his duties as an MP "as soon as possible".
In a statement, the Tamworth MP said he "respected" the prime minister's decision to suspend the Tory whip.
He said he would "co-operate fully" with an inquiry into his behaviour.
"The stresses of the last few days, coming on top of those over the last several months, have made me accept that I will benefit from professional medical support," he said.
Mr Pincher quit his job as Tory deputy chief whip in a letter on Thursday, saying he had "drunk far too much" the previous night and "embarrassed myself and other people".
A day later he was suspended as a Conservative MP after he was reported to Parliament's behaviour watchdog.
Witnesses told the BBC that Mr Pincher had been seen "extremely drunk" at the Carlton Club, the Conservative Party members' club in London.