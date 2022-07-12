Queen awards NHS with George Cross medal

By James Gregory
The Queen speaking to NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard and May ParsonsReuters
The Queen speaking to NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard and nurse May Parsons

The Queen has praised the "amazing" Covid vaccine rollout and awarded the NHS the George Cross.

Health leaders from the four UK nations were awarded the medal at a small ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

It is only the third time ever that a George Cross has been awarded to an organisation rather than an individual.

Joining the event was May Parsons, the nurse who delivered the world's first vaccine outside of clinical trials on 8 December 2020.

The Queen said the vaccine effort which began on that day was "amazing" as she celebrated the achievements of the NHS.

Also on Tuesday, Olympic diver Tom Daley and personal finance expert Martin Lewis were presented with awards, both receiving OBEs.

Reuters
Tom Daley next to his husband Dustin Lance Black with his OBE

Wearing a day dress and moving with the aid of a walking stick, Her Majesty said it was "tremendous" that tens of millions of people in the UK had taken up the jab.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard paid tribute to those who worked on the front line and said the vaccine programme saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

She told the Queen that the medal will go on a tour of the NHS before a permanent home is found.

PA Media
The Queen was joined by the Prince of Wales at the small ceremony
Reuters
The Queen awarding the George Cross to Judith Paget, chief executive of NHS Wales, and Dr Ami Jones

Lt Col Michael Vernon, comptroller of the Lord Chamberlain's office with responsibility for organising ceremonial events, said: "This award recognises all NHS staff, past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.

"Over more than seven decades, and especially in recent times, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.

"You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation."

Reuters
Queen Elizabeth presents the George Cross to Caroline Lamb, chief executive NHS Scotland, and Eleanor Grant, Palliative Care Nurse, Specialist University Hospital Wishaw, NHS Lanarkshire

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said she was honoured to attend on behalf of workers.

"Under the most difficult of circumstances during the pandemic, our staff responded magnificently," she said

