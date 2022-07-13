BBC Travel Watcher: Share your summer travel experience
- Published
As the summer holidays approach you may be preparing to travel abroad.
At BBC News, we're tracking the travel experiences of hundreds of holidaymakers this summer.
If you've got a holiday planned and want to be a BBC Travel Watcher, sending us your updates on your journey, please get in touch using the form below.
You can also use the hashtag #BBCtravelwatcher.
Do you have a holiday coming up? Would you like to be a BBC Travel Watcher? Email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay using the hashtag #BBCtravelwatcher
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.