Heatwave: Met Office issues red extreme heat warning
By Doug Faulkner
BBC News
- Published
A red extreme heat warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of England next week, meaning a risk to life is likely as temperatures could hit 40C (104F).
It points to there being a danger to life, with the risk of illness not limited to vulnerable people.
This highest warning, covering London and parts of central England, warns of widespread impacts to people's lives.
The heatwave could cause disruption to travel and infrastructure.
The red warning, which is in place on Monday and Tuesday, covers London and the Midlands and goes as far north as Manchester and York.
It means substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required, the Met Office said.
As well as the red warning an amber warning remains in place across most of England.
The weather at the start of next week is forecast to be warm across the UK but temperatures will be more like 30C in Scotland and Northern Ireland, rather than the high 30s predicted in parts of England and Wales.
It is the first time a red heat warning has been issued, although the extreme heat warning system was only introduced in 2021.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also increased its heat health warning from level three to level four - denoting a "national emergency".
Level four means illness and death "may occur among the fit and healthy and not just in high-risk groups", it said.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said it was "potentially a very serious situation" with a 50% chance of temperatures reaching 40C somewhere in the UK - likely along the A1 corridor.
BBC Weather presenter Matt Taylor said there was an "increasing likelihood" the UK record high would be broken.
The highest recorded temperature in the UK was 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019.
Mr Taylor said while it was not guaranteed, it was the first time there had been a realistic possibility of hitting 40C in the UK.
"That is exceptionally hot, it is the sort of temperatures that if you are on holiday you may be able to deal with but in day-to-day life it can have severe impacts on health and we are likely to see impacts on transport and power next week as well," he said.
Night-time temperatures in some areas will not drop below 25C, he said, adding that things were likely to start cooling off from Wednesday.
People are being urged to stay hydrated, look out for vulnerable people, keep curtains closed and stay out of the sun in the middle of the day.
The heat is expected to increase pressure on the NHS, with the government's Cobra emergency committee holding a meeting on Thursday about how to prepare for it.
The Met Office said the hot weather was caused by high pressure over the UK and hot air flowing from southern Europe.
A heatwave spreading across Europe has fuelled wildfires in Portugal, France and Spain.
The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the latter half of the 18th century, and experts predict that temperatures will keep rising unless governments make steep cuts to emissions.
Seven of the top 10 hottest days recorded in the UK have been since 2003, Mr Taylor said.
"We only broke the temperature record three years ago, temperature records are not there to be broken so regularly and so there are concerns that a warming planet will see this sort of thing happen more often."
In England, there were 2,500 excess deaths in the summer of 2020 due to hot weather, and the Red Cross predicts that heat-related deaths in the UK could treble in 30 years.
The latest heatwave has brought warnings of disruption to travel with rail firm Avanti West Coast tweeting that services might be cancelled at short notice at the weekend, with amended timetables and extended journey times expected on Monday and Tuesday.
Network Rail said it was preparing the railway to keep passengers safe "ahead of next week's very high temperatures".
Some schools across England are responding to the heat with plans to close early next week, allowing pupils to wear PE kit or rescheduling sports days.
Animal charity Blue Cross wants people to look out for signs their pets are suffering heatstroke, which include collapsing, excessive panting, and dribbling.
People are advised to walk dogs during the cooler times of the day, provide shade for horses and smaller animals such as rabbits and to ensure they have a constant supply of cool water.
