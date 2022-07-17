British man, 40, found dead in Florence hotel with injured woman
- Published
A 40-year-old British man has been found dead at a hotel in Florence, local media have reported.
The man was found by hotel staff on Saturday morning alongside a seriously injured 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner.
The woman is being treated at the Italian city's Careggi hospital.
The pair were staying at the four-star Hotel Continentale, in the historic centre of Florence, having reportedly arrived in the city on Friday night.
Local police and forensic teams were seen at the hotel on Saturday, after staff alerted the police.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: "We are in touch with the Italian police following the death of a British man in Florence."