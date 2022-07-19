How to keep animals cool in the hot weather
With the UK in the grips of a heatwave, it's not just humans who are trying to keep cool, it's also important for animals and pets to escape the excessive heat. Here are just some of the ways our furry friends have been trying to cool down.
Stay hydrated
To keep pets safe in the heat, the RSPCA says they need constant access to fresh water. Ice cubes can be put in their water bowl or you could make some frozen pet-friendly treats. Give them damp towels to lie on.
If you take your pet outside for a short period of time use pet-safe sun lotion on exposed parts of your pet's skin, especially the tips of their ears and nose.
Seek Shade
Just like humans, animals can suffer from sunstroke. It's important to make sure animals have access to shade when the temperatures are high.
Avoid high temperatures
Pets should never be left in cars, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans when it's warm, even if it's just for a short while.
When its hot you might need to restrict the amount of activity pets do or when they do it. Think about the temperature of the ground directly on their paws.
Even if your companion prefers a warm climate, like lizards or fish, make sure their enclosure is kept away from direct sunlight to stop them from overheating.