EuroMillions: UK ticket-holder wins record £195m jackpot

EuroMillions cardPA Media

A UK ticket-holder has scooped a record jackpot of £195m on the EuroMillions lottery, operator Camelot has said.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 6, 23, 27, 40, 41, with 2 and 12 selected for the Lucky Star numbers.

It is also the biggest National Lottery win of all time, Camelot said. The previous record-holders won £184m in May this year.

The EuroMillions draw is held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, and is played in 13 European countries.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser, said it was "an amazing night for one UK ticket-holder".

"Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight's record-breaking lucky winner."

The full amount won in Tuesday's draw was: £195,707,000.

It comes two months after Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester won £184m on the EuroMillions with a lucky dip ticket.

In total, 15 UK tickets have won a jackpot of more than £100m in the history of the National Lottery.

The UK's biggest lottery winners

  • July 2022: Anonymous ticket-holder, £195,707,000
  • May 2022: Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, £184,262,899
  • October 2019: Anonymous ticket-holder, £170,221,000
  • July 2011: Colin and Chris Weir from North Ayrshire, £161,653,000
  • August 2012: Adrian and Gillian Bayford from Cambridgeshire, £148,656,000
PA Media
Joe and Jess Thwaite scooped £184m on the EuroMillions in May this year

More on this story

Related Topics