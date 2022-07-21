BBC to pay damages to former royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke
- Published
The BBC is to pay damages and has apologised to the ex-nanny to Princes William and Harry over false and malicious claims about her used to obtain a 1995 Princess Diana interview.
Alexandra Pettifer, known as Tiggy, appeared at the High Court in London for the public apology.
A probe into the Panorama programme found journalist Martin Bashir used fake documents to gain access to Diana.
Ms Pettifer's solicitor said the claims caused "serious personal consequences".
BBC director-general Tim Davie said the corporation "would like to take this opportunity to apologise publicly to her, to the Prince of Wales, and to the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex, for the way in which Princess Diana was deceived and the subsequent impact on all their lives".