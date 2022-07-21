Duke of Wellington's sherry sells for £1,500
By Jasmine Andersson
BBC News
- Published
A bottle of sherry owned by the first Duke of Wellington has been sold for just over £1,500 at auction.
The 170-year-old tipple was bottled in the duke's home - Apsley House, London - and bought by someone in the UK on Thursday.
It fetched £1,527, including fees, more than double its estimate of £700.
The duke, who defeated Napoleon and went on to be prime minister, had never opened it before he died in 1852.
The fortified wine is still drinkable, even though it is so old.
Arthur Wellesley was given the title of the Duke of Wellington after playing a key role in defeating Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 and ending the Napoleonic Wars.
As a reward for his military success, Parliament gave him £700,000 to build a new "Waterloo Palace" but, instead of constructing a new building, he put in a £40,000 bid to buy Apsley House.
The sherry was bought in 1977 at a Christie's sale of wines from the property and has been in a Hampshire cellar since.