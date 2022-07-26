SAS killings: Ministry of Defence proposes judge-led review

Mr Ryan also raised concerns about the apparently narrow scope of Operation Northmoor, and an earlier tactical review of the SAS killings, writing that the review seemed "unduly narrowly focused given the strength of insider concerns", and that in Operation Northmoor "only a proportion of the large scale shooting incidents over the six month period in 2010-11 were investigated in any detail. And there have been no investigations of earlier [special forces] deployments, during at least some of which even more Afghans were killed, again with relatively few weapons being recovered".