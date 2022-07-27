Dolomites: British woman falls to death on hiking trip in Italy
- Published
A British woman has fallen to her death while walking in the Dolomites with her husband.
The woman, 56, who has not been named, plunged about 30m (100ft) on Sunday, Italy's Alpine Rescue service said.
A mountain rescue team was deployed to the area where her body was spotted, and she was immediately pronounced dead. Her husband was evacuated by air.
The incident happened in an area where there was no rope to cordon off the path.
It is the second tragedy involving Britons in Italy in the last week after a man drowned at Lake Garda after jumping from a boat to save his son.
The Dolomites, located in the Alps in northern Italy, are a popular summer hiking destination.
The couple were hiking on the via Ferrata trail, which climbs to over 2,000m (6,500ft), leading through small gullies and narrow passes.
The UK Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.