No extra bank holiday even if England women win Euros, says government
By Christy Cooney
BBC News
- Published
The government has ruled out granting the country an additional bank holiday if England win the women's Euros.
It comes after growing calls among fans on social media for a special holiday should the team triumph over Germany in Sunday's final.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer backed the calls, proposing a "proper day of celebration" in England if it happens.
The government said it would celebrate the team's success, but that the cost of a bank holiday is "considerable".
England qualified for the final with a 4-0 win over Sweden, the tournament's highest-ranked team, in the semi-final in Sheffield on Tuesday.
After the men's team qualified for the final of Euro 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had faced similar calls to hold a bank holiday if they won.
Speaking before that match, which the team eventually lost to Italy on penalties, Mr Johnson did not rule anything out but said that announcing a holiday would be "tempting fate".
Sir Keir was asked about the latest calls by the Daily Mirror while attending Tuesday's match.
"The whole country will be roaring on the Lionesses in the final on Sunday," he said.
"They have already done us proud, but if they win it will be a truly historic achievement - one that should be marked with a proper day of celebration, where clubs can open and promote access for women and girls."
Conservative former sports minister Tracey Crouch and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also told the paper they backed the idea.
But asked about the issue, a government spokesperson said: "The Lionesses have done England proud with their fantastic run to the Euro 2022 final.
"The whole country will be roaring them on and hopefully watching a famous victory against Germany on Sunday evening. We will certainly be celebrating their success.
"However, the current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and while an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday is considerable."
The final between England and Germany kicks off at Wembley Stadium at 17:00 BST on Sunday.