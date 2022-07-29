Sarah Everard killer: Wayne Couzens loses bid to reduce whole-life sentence
Wayne Couzens has lost an attempt to overturn his whole-life term for the murder of Sarah Everard.
The ex-Metropolitan Police officer, who used his position to trick Ms Everard into his car, had challenged his sentence at the Court of Appeal.
But the Lord Chief Justice, Lord Burnett, said the crime was so exceptional the sentence should stand.
The appeal was part of a major review of what types of rare murders should lead to a whole-life term.
Double murderer Ian Stewart, who killed his first wife six years before he murdered his fiancée, successfully appealed against his whole-life order.