Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
By Rachel Russell
BBC News
- Published
Princess Charlotte has joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany.
The England women's football team are hoping to become champions for the first time on Sunday when they face Germany at Wembley Stadium.
It would be England's first major football tournament victory since 1966.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Harry Kane, and David Beckham have also sent messages of support.
In a 10-second video message with his daughter Charlotte, posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, Prince William said: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.
"You've done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way."
Charlotte, who was sitting beside him, said: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."
Harry Kane added in a separate message that he would be among the expected 90,000 fans watching the Lionesses take on their eight-time Euro winning opponents.
The men's England captain said: "Good luck, go get that win, the whole country's behind you."
'Summer of fantastic memories'
Beckham also thanked the Lionesses for inspiring his daughter Harper as he wished the team good luck.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the side "all the very best of luck" in the final "on behalf of the whole country" in a letter addressed to manager Sarina Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and the England team.
He said: "Your passion for the game, your tenacity in tricky spots and above all your astounding talent on the pitch have already created a summer of fantastic memories for millions of us."
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who watched England's 4-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday, said: "What you and your team have accomplished this summer will not just be celebrated as a great moment for English football but as one that encouraged and inspired young women like my own daughter."
The Euros final is predicted to draw the biggest home TV audience on record for a women's football match.
The record number of UK viewers for a women's game is nine million.
This was set during England's semi-final defeat by the US in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.
Ahead of the 17:00 BST kick-off, an all-female RAF flypast will take to the skies over the north-west London arena.