How can you save water during a hosepipe ban?
By Charley Adams
BBC News
- Published
Hosepipe bans are being introduced across Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight after England experienced its driest July since 1935.
Water companies across the country have warned water levels have been falling and further restrictions are possible.
During the bans people will not be allowed to use hosepipes on lawns or plants, to clean cars or fill pools.
However, "plants are hardier than lots of people think", says one gardener who adapts his techniques to save water.
The temporary bans on hosepipes and sprinklers come after the Met Office said the period between January and June this year was the driest in England since 1976.
At an emergency meeting, the National Drought Group moved England into "Prolonged Dry Weather" status - the stage before a drought.
The hosepipe restrictions from Southern Water in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will come into place on Friday, while in Kent and Sussex one million impacted customers with South East Water will face measures from 12 August.
What is a hosepipe ban?
Restrictions on usage during hosepipe bans can vary between water providers but generally people are not allowed to use hosepipes or anything that connects to a hosepipe or an outside tap.
During a ban, people cannot use a hosepipe to:
- Water a garden or plants
- Fill a paddling or swimming pool
- Clean a car
- Fill a pond
- Clean walls or windows
But there are some exceptions when a hosepipe can be used:
- To water a new lawn within 28 days of it being laid
- For business use
- To fill pools needed for medical treatment
- To fill a fountain used for religious practices
Anyone breaking the rules could face a £1,000 fine.
How can you save water?
Leigh Johnstone, who shares his gardening tips on TikTok, said "plants are hardier than lots of people think".
More damage can be done from overwatering plants and "if you are clever about it" there are lots of ways to save water, he said.
Mr Johnstone, who started gardening in lockdown to help with his mental health, suggested using a water butt to collect rain water - best kept in the shade and with a lid on.
The TikTokker, also collects rain in a cattle trough inherited from his grandma and said it made a "feature in the garden" while also attracting wildlife such as dragon flies.
The Beardy Gardener - as he is known on social media - advised people to also collect water from baths, washing up and cooking, known as grey water.
However, he cautioned against using any soapy water on food being grown.
Mr Johnstone, who is from Southampton, said mulching was a good method of keeping moisture in the soil and helping vegetables grow. A mulch is a layer of material applied to the surface of soil, such as wood chippings.
He also advised cutting off the end of a plastic bottle to create a funnel to use when watering plants, to help avoid waste and channel water to the roots of plants.
Looking ahead to the possibility of more dry weather, certain plants such as lavender, Euphorbia and wildflowers are more tolerant to drought, Mr Johnstone told the BBC.
Water UK said people were using twice as much water per person compared to 60 years ago and supplies could not be taken for granted.
"As we continue to see extremely high demand, we are urging everyone to carefully consider the amount they are using given the unprecedented conditions," said a Water UK spokesperson.
The company - which represents the UK's water industry - suggests reusing paddling pool water, washing dogs outside instead of in the bath, filling ponds with rain water and making your own compost as methods to save water.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has "always advised against using hosepipes" said Dr Mark Gush, the organisation's head of environmental horticulture.
Instead the charity encourages gardeners to use watering cans so they are more selective with how much water they use and the water can get to the roots of the plants.
He advised creating a shallow well at the base of plants and mulching so the maximum amount of water would be retained.
Watering plants ideally in the morning, or otherwise in the evening, can also help plants use water efficiently, he added.
Dr Gush, from Surrey, said it was an "excellent time" to install a water butt and explained plants preferred rain water because of the acidity levels.
Other tips suggested by the RHS for saving water include installing troughs, putting saucers under plant pots and using homemade compost.
In terms of reusing household water, Dr Gush told the BBC water used for cooking vegetables could be "nutritious for plants", but said there were some "unknowns" with using washing water.
When considering lawns, he said it was best to let them "grow taller" because they create deeper routes to access more water, making them "more resilient to drought".
Will there be a hosepipe ban in my area?
- Thames Water said its reservoirs were below their normal levels and that "if we do not receive around or above average rainfall in the coming months this will increase pressure on our resources and may indeed result in the need for more water saving measures including restrictions"
- South West Water said "if the exceptional levels of demand and sustained dry weather continues we may have to make the difficult decision to introduce formal restrictions over the coming weeks"
- SES Water said it was keeping the need for restrictions under close review but working to "minimise the need for any restrictions in the coming weeks and months"
- Affinity Water said it shouldn't need to introduce any restrictions, but added that was dependent on rainfall in the coming months
- Anglian Water said it continued to monitor water levels but had no plans for any restrictions
- Wessex Water said it was not facing any supply issues but "always encourage our customers to use water responsibly"
- Portsmouth Water has told customers it is "not considering applying for a hosepipe ban at this point in time"
- Severn Trent Water said its region had experienced a dry start to the year but hadn't seen a hosepipe ban since 1995, and it continued to monitor reservoir levels closely
- Bristol Water, Northumbrian Water, and South Staffordshire Water have been contacted for comment