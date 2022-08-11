Man charged with terrorism after Turkey deportation
- Published
Aine Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences after being deported to England by Turkish authorities.
He has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.
The man, of no fixed address, was arrested at Luton Airport, London, after he arrived on a flight from Turkey on Wednesday.
He has also been charged with the possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.
Mr Davis was charged with offences contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act of 2000 following an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.
