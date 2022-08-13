England drought: Everyone must rethink their water use, experts say
By James Clarke
BBC News
- Published
Everyone who uses water must rethink and make sure they use it wisely, the chairman of the body that has declared droughts around England says.
"We have got to rethink... and that means everyone, not just regulators and government," said Harvey Bradshaw, chair of the National Drought Group.
He is also executive director of the Environment Agency, which has warned the drought could last into next year.
A Met Office warning of extreme heat is continuing into Sunday.
The amber alert covers southern and central England and parts of Wales.
Rain is forecast for Monday but the agency says weeks of showers are needed to replenish water sources.
An official drought was declared in eight areas of England on Friday by the National Drought Group, which comprises representatives from the government, water companies, the Environment Agency and others.
John Curtin, executive director of local operations for the Environment Agency, told the BBC "this is not a normal summer" and warned lack of water would be an issue for several months.
"We'll need probably average or slightly above average rainfall this autumn into this winter for us to not be in a drought next year," he said.
His colleague Mr Bradshaw told BBC Radio 4: "We have enough water for public supply but as you run into ever drier conditions you take more serious actions to conserve the water you have and we are on that process now.
"We have got an exceptional set of circumstances which has led to this drought and we've all got a responsibility to play out now, including and principally the water companies.
"We expect water companies to bear down on leaks, we expect water companies to put in more pipes to connect their network. And we are seeing evidence they are doing that.
"Should they do that faster and harder? Yes. And are we taking action to get them to do that, with our alliance partners in Ofwat [the water services regulator]? Yes, we are."
He said the Environment Agency, Ofwat and the Drinking Water Inspectorate had formed an alliance to encourage water companies to come forward with plans for necessary improvements to infrastructure.
"We've also produced a national framework that says 'this is the water we will need in 50 years' time and this is where it might come from'," he said.
"There is absolute focus on this. We've given a signal of the seriousness of the situation.
"We've had, in parts, the driest July ever recorded. And I've just been looking over the last 12 months and nearly every month we've had below average rainfall - low levels or exceptionally low levels.
"There is real stress in the environment and people are suffering, farmers, for example.
"If a farmer is under utilising their supply we are putting them in contact with other farmers that could use that water.
"We're allowing farmers to take water from rivers as and when we get sort of heavy bursts of rain. So we're trying to be as flexible as we can.
"But the bottom line is there isn't much water around."
Meanwhile, Thames Water has apologised after hundreds of households in parts of Surrey have been left with little or no water following technical issues at a treatment works facility.
The firm said it is doing everything it can to get supplies back to normal at the Netley Mill Water Treatment Works, which supplies 8,500 properties in Cranleigh and surrounding areas.
In the meantime, three bottled water stations have been opened for anyone affected.
A leading firefighter in an area that saw a major fire on heathland on Friday has said there is a "massive difference" between this summer and the same period last year.
Jason Moncrief, area manager for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire at Studland Heath, which has since been largely brought under control, looked like it had been caused by a disposable barbecue.
He said that was "amazing", given recent publicity about avoiding using them.
"There can't be many people left in Britain that don't know that the advice at the moment is don't use a barbecue at places such as Studland Heath," Mr Moncrief told the BBC.
"Bring a picnic, use our local cafes, restaurants and takeaways."
He said he had seen fires started by disposal barbecues being put in bins while they were still hot, or being placed too close to hedges and setting them alight.
Mr Moncrief said many fire stations in his area were staffed partly with an on-call element, by firefighters who provided cover in addition to another day job, adding "we are massively stretched".
"The first 10 days of August this year, versus last year, we've had 492% more of these types of fires - field fires, grass fires, heathland fires, all those sorts of fires in the open."
Labour has called on the government to summon a meeting of the Cobra civil contingencies committee to ensure water supplies were protected amid the ongoing drought.
Deputy leader Angela Rayner said: "Conservative inaction on drought warnings is creating a dust bowl Britain.
"Instead of stepping in, ministers have fallen asleep in the midday sun. They lecture the public on the use of hosepipes, but where is their plan to protect our vital water system?"
Water Minister Steve Double said: "All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.
"We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed."