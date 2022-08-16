UK weather: Warnings over flooding as torrential rain forecast
Torrential rain and thunderstorms are forecast across England and Wales with forecasters warning of sudden flooding.
The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday with possible travel disruption, power cuts, hail and lightning strikes.
A separate yellow warning for rain, heavy at times, covers Scotland.
On Monday stormy conditions brought heavy rain to the South West causing flooding in Cornwall and Devon.
It comes after a prolonged heatwave last week saw temperatures peak at 34.9C in Charlwood, Surrey, on Sunday, and weeks of little rain causing drought across parts of the UK.
Heavy rain is unlikely to ease the drought because rainwater struggles to permeate dry ground, meaning it will run off the dehydrated surface and lead to flash flooding in some areas.
"Temperatures will be lower, looking at highs of around 27C as a maximum temperature, but it will still be on the humid side on Tuesday," said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.
"Thundery showers across central and southern parts of England on Wednesday and temperatures will be around 26C as a maximum."
The rain will likely become more concentrated in southern parts of England, with hail and frequent lightning and flash flooding possible in areas further south.
The downpours across Scotland are expecting to gradually clear as the day goes on.
On Monday, footage on social media showed a roundabout in Truro, Cornwall, quickly flooding as showers moved in.
And in Belfast, a shopping centre was forced to close after flooding caused by water coming in through the roof.
A Tesco supermarket and Vue cinema in Inverness also closed after their roofs collapsed following an intense downpour at Inshes Retail Park.
A lightning strike has blown a hole in the roof of a home in the Isle of Man, where emergency services confirmed four homes were hit during a thunderstorm overnight.
Professor Hannah Cloke, an expert in hydrology at the University of Reading, speaking about the risk of flooding in drought-hit areas, said: "The ground is really dry and when it is so dry it acts a little bit like concrete and that water can't get in so it drains straight off.
"There is the damage to homes and businesses these floods can cause, and inconvenience with transport disruptions, but if it is very heavy in one place it can also be very dangerous."