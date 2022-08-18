NHS Covid pass down, leaving some passengers struggling to board flights
- Published
The NHS Covid Pass, which provides a digital record of a person's vaccination status, has become inaccessible, leaving some travellers struggling to board flights.
Users trying to access their pass via the NHS app and website on Thursday were told it was unavailable.
"We are sorry the NHS Covid Pass is currently unavailable," a message read.
"At this time there is no alternative route for accessing this information via the NHS App or online.
"If you have already downloaded the information then your access should not be affected."
The requirement to show a pass to enter certain venues and events in the UK was scrapped earlier this year.
However, some countries still require travellers to show they have been vaccinated before allowing them to enter.
On social media, some holidaymakers said they had been unable to check in at airports because they were unable to prove their vaccination status.
Twitter user @ARL317 wrote: "Please hurry - we are trying to check in but need the Covid pass to complete this."
@SheBelieved100 said: "It is unacceptable to leave people without a workaround - we are flying out to Spain in the early hours for our first family holiday for five years and have no proof of vaccination!!
"Please provide an urgent update for those travelling now, this has to be bare minimum."
At 16:31 BST, NHS Digital tweeted: "We are aware of issues with availability of the NHS Covid Pass. We are investigating this urgently and will provide an update as soon as possible.
"We apologise for any issues this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve it."