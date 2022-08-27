Prince Charles guest edits special edition of The Voice
By Jasmine Andersson
BBC News
- Published
Prince Charles has edited an edition of British black newspaper The Voice to mark its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1982, it is the only newspaper in the UK that predominantly covers black issues and culture.
The royal said he was "so touched" to be asked, saying the paper had "become an institution" over the years.
Clarence House said Prince Charles's edit celebrates some of the achievements of the black community over the last four decades.
Published next week, the issue features interviews with Luther star Idris Elba, who tells how a Prince's Trust grant at the age of 16 "opened doors that changed my life", and Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo, who reflects on her career and her role as president of the Royal Society of Literature.
It also features an interview with Baroness Lawrence, mother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, who talks about a new partnership between the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince's Foundation.
The two organisations have joined forces to provide applied arts scholarships for young people from diverse backgrounds affected by social and economic inequality.
It also celebrates Notting Hill Carnival, the annual Caribbean festival that takes place in west London over the August bank holiday, and carries an interview with Baroness Floella Benjamin, who talks about her latest Windrush project.
Speaking about the issue, Prince Charles said: "Over the last four decades, with all the enormous changes that they have witnessed, Britain's only surviving black newspaper has become an institution and a crucial part of the fabric of our society.
"This is why I was so touched to be invited to edit this special edition."
The Prince has previously guest edited other publications, including several editions of Country Life to commemorate his 65th and 72nd birthday.
Paulette Simpson, the newspaper's executive editor, said his involvement acknowledges the paper's efforts to create a more inclusive society.
Lester Holloway, The Voice's editor, said: "Our readers may be surprised at the parallels between the issues which The Voice has campaigned on for four decades and the work the Prince of Wales has been involved in over the same period, often behind the scenes.
"In past decades these causes were once scorned and ridiculed, but today they are widely acknowledged."
Mr Holloway added that "all the research tells us how far we have to go to be a truly equal society".
"The Prince has an awareness of this, and that in itself is a reason to be hopeful," he added.
The special edition of The Voice will be available to purchase on 1 September.