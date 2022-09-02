Martin Bashir Diana interview: BBC donates sales to charity
The BBC has donated £1.42m from the sales of the 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana to charity.
The interview was subject to an investigation that found reporter Martin Bashir used fake documents to gain access to the late royal.
The BBC shared the funds equally between seven charities linked to Diana and said it was "the right and appropriate course of action".
It said the donations come from its commercial revenue not the licence fee.