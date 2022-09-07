Suella Braverman: A quick guide to the new home secretary Published 1 hour ago

Suella Braverman is the new home secretary. Here's what you need to know about her and her new job.

She's got one of the top jobs in government

As home secretary her responsibilities include overseeing UK borders, policing and counter-terrorism.

She's 42, married and has two children under three

Suella, short for Sue-Ellen, married Rael Braverman at the House of Commons in 2018 and their children George and Gabriella were born in 2019 and 2021.

Her parents emigrated to the UK in the 1960s

Born in Harrow, north-west London she grew up in nearby Wembley with her parents who come from Kenya and Mauritius. Her mum was an NHS nurse and Tory councillor who also ran to become an MP.

She supported plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda

When the first flight was grounded by the EU court of human rights she said the decision was "unacceptable".

She's a Brexiteer

She worked as a junior Brexit minister but quit in protest of Theresa May's EU deal. A qualified barrister, she was made attorney general - the government's chief legal advisor - by Boris Johnson in 2020.

She ran in the Tory leadership contest

She pledged to cut taxes and stand up to "woke rubbish" but was voted out in the second round.

She is a Buddhist

When she became an MP she took her oath of office on the book of Buddhist scripture Dhammapada.