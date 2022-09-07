Euromillions: £110m jackpot claimed by UK ticket-holder
By Andre Rhoden-Paul
BBC News
- Published
A UK ticketholder has come forward to claim the £110m Euromillions jackpot.
If a single ticket holder has won the jackpot, it would make them wealthier than Harry Styles, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.
The National Lottery said a single ticket-holder had come forward to claim the "life-changing sum".
It is the fifth Euromillions jackpot won in the UK this year, including the record £195m win in July.
The Euromillions draw is played in nine European countries and held twice a week.
The full amount won in Friday's draw was £110,978,200.90.
Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.
Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the record-holders deciding to remain anonymous after winning £195 million in July .
The UK's big Euromillions winners this year
- September: Anonymous ticket-holder, £110,978,200
- July: Anonymous ticket-holder, £195,707,000
- June: Anonymous ticket-holder £54,957,242
- May: Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester, £184,262,899
- February : Anonymous ticket-holder, £109,915,000