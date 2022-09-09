World media mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II
- Published
Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II's dignity and sense of duty feature in much of the reporting of her death around the world on Friday.
The length of her reign made her "the one constant in an inconstant world", The New York Times said.
In Canada - where Elizabeth was head of state - one analyst says she was a "perfect and unobtrusive sovereign".
She "abided stoically with whatever way the country wanted to deploy her", the commentator adds in the Globe and Mail.
In Australia, another Commonwealth country, one self-avowed republican describes meeting with the Queen.
Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, she expressed surprise "to feel true grief about the death of someone you do not know".
In Russia, primetime TV bulletins hailed Elizabeth's "exemplary and impeccable" life and reign, stressing her longevity.
China's state broadcaster CGTN described her death as a "significant loss for a world desperately trying to cling onto the qualities she embodied".
The channel highlighted the Queen's support for improving ties between China and the UK.
In Japan, the Mainichi newspaper also paid tribute to the Queen's diplomatic achievements.
France's Le Monde stressed her role in easing Britain's transition from Empire to Commonwealth.
She helped keep a group of independent states historically and economically linked to London, the daily argues.
Many reports pay homage to a monarch who was an indefatigable traveller. India's Republic TV fondly recalled royal visits to the Commonwealth's largest nation.
Singapore's main English language daily looks back on a visit in 1989 when she met then-Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.
In the Bahamas, The Tribune recalls that pupils in every state school sang God Save the Queen before the Caribbean archipelago became independent in 1973.
In Antigua and Barbuda, another Commonwealth island nation, the newspaper remembers the Queen's kind words during her last visit in 2016.