Queen Elizabeth II: A day-by-day guide from now to the funeral
- Published
The Queen's coffin is in Balmoral, but soon will embark on its journey to the nation's capital ahead of her state funeral on Monday 19 September.
During this period of national mourning, people will be given the chance to pay their respects to the Queen, as her body will in state in Edinburgh and then in London.
King Charles III will also embark on a tour of all four nations that make up the UK.
Here is your guide to what will happen, day by day.
The Queen's oak coffin, which sits in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle, will be transported by her gamekeepers to a waiting hearse.
Her body will depart Balmoral at around 10:00am, proceeding slowly on the six-hour journey to Edinburgh which is more than 160km (100 miles) away by road.
The coffin will arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the official residence of the British monarch in the Scottish capital - and lie in the Throne Room.
In London, the King will meet with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace. He will later host in the palace's Bow Room the High Commissioners from the countries of which he is head of state.
King Charles will begin the day with a visit to Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament will meet to express their condolences.
Accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, the King will travel by air to Edinburgh. It is part of Operation Spring Tide, the codename for his first trip around around all four nations of the United Kingdom as king.
In the afternoon, the Queen's coffin will travel by procession to St Giles' Cathedral, accompanied by the King and members of the Royal Family.
The Queen's body will lie in rest at St Giles' for 24 hours and members of the public will be able to pay their respects.
The King will then return to Holyrood, where he will have an audience with the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. He and the Queen Consort will then attend the Scottish Parliament where they will receive a Motion of Condolence.
In the evening, King Charles will hold a Vigil with members of the Royal Family at St Giles' Cathedral.
The King will continue his journey across the United Kingdom's four nations with a visit to Belfast in Northern Ireland, accompanied by Camilla. They will then travel on to Hillsborough Castle to view an exhibition on the Queen's long association with Northern Ireland.
King Charles will then meet with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harrris MP, as well as other party leaders. He will also receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
After a meeting with religious leaders, King Charles and Camilla will attend a prayer service at St Anne's Cathedral, and then return to London.
Meanwhile in Scotland, the Queen's coffin will proceed in the afternoon from St Giles' Cathedral to Edinburgh airport, where it will depart to RAF Northolt by plane accompanied by Princess Anne.
The flight is expected to arrive in London shortly before 19:00.
From there it will travel to Buckingham Palace, the official residence of British monarchs in London since 1837. The coffin's arrival at the palace will be witnessed by King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, before it goes to rest in the Bow Room.
The Queen's body will move from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Her coffin will be accompanied by a military parade and members of the Royal Family. Crowds will be able to watch as it makes the journey through London's streets draped in the Royal Standard. There will also be large television screens set up for the occasion especially in the capital's Royal Parks.
Once in Westminster Hall, the coffin will rest on a raised platform known as a catafalque and topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.
Each corner of the platform will be guarded by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.
A short service will be held and the public will then be allowed to enter.
Between 02:00 and 05:00 rehearsals will be held for the coffin's journey from New Palace Yard to Westminster Abbey, and then onwards to Wellington Arch.
The day also marks the first of four full days that the Queen's body will lie in state in Westminster Hall.
Hundreds of thousands of mourners will be able to pay their respects in the 11th-Century building, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster and the heart of the British government. Details will be released later on how people can take part.
King Charles III is also expected to visit Wales.
The Queen's state funeral will take place on this day at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 in the morning.
Heads of state from across the world will be invited to join members of the Royal Family to remember the life and service of the Queen.
Senior UK politicians and former prime ministers are also expected to attend the service, which will be televised.
Afterwards, the funeral procession will proceed to Windsor Castle up Long Walk.
The date will be a national bank holiday, with some services and businesses expected to close.