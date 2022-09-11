How can I pay my respects to the Queen?
- Published
Members of the public have been travelling to Buckingham Palace and other locations associated with Her Majesty to pay their respects in the days since her death. If you wish to find a way to pay tribute to the Queen, here are the options.
The Queen will lie in state
Because the Queen died in Scotland, she will lie at rest at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh for 24 hours from Monday afternoon, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects.
From Thursday 15 September the Queen's body will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days. Full details are yet to be released, but it is expected that hundreds of thousands of mourners will be able to file past her coffin in the 11th-Century building.
You can leave flowers
Large numbers of floral tributes have already been placed by the public at royal residences around the UK. The Royal Household has issued guidance on where they can be left.
At Buckingham Palace, dedicated sites have been set up in Green Park and Hyde Park for members of the public to lay flowers.
At Windsor Castle, they can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk and at the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, flowers can be left at the Norwich Gates.
At Balmoral Castle, where the Queen died on Thursday, flowers can be left at the Main Gate. Aberdeenshire Council has asked people to use park and ride services from the nearby settlements of Braemar and Ballater, rather than attempting to drive to the castle as there is no road access at the moment.
In Edinburgh, members of the public can lay flowers in the Physic Garden, next to the Abbey Strand Gate at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Security guards were seen cutting plastic off bunches of flowers before they were laid on the ground.
At Hillsborough Castle flowers may be left on the Castle Forecourt, in front of the main gates.
The government and Royal Household have asked that no flowers, wreaths or tributes be sent directly to royal residences, government offices or to the location of the Queen's funeral.
You can sign condolence books and leave flowers at other locations
Many local authorities have set up books of condolence in libraries, town halls and other civic buildings, as well as suggested places where flowers can be left.
You can use this link to find your local authority, then visit its website to find out what might be available near you.
Places of worship in towns and cities across the UK are also open for prayer and reflection and to light a candle. Many cathedrals are offering the opportunity to lay floral tributes in memory of the Queen.
You can pay tribute to the Queen online
There is an online book of condolence on the Royal Family website which can be accessed by clicking here. A selection of messages will be passed on to members of the Royal Family, it says, and they may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.
BBC News is also collecting your stories and memories of the Queen for our online tributes page - you can share your special moments with us via this online form.