Queen's lying-in-state: What we know of the plans
Details are being released about how the public can view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II and pay their respects to Britain's longest reigning monarch.
Here's what we know so far about what will happen over the next few days as she lies under vigil at Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral before being taken to London for her lying-in-state at Westminster on Wednesday.
Scottish vigil
The King, together with the Queen's other children, held a vigil around the coffin at the cathedral on Monday evening - a way of paying personal tribute and saying goodbye - and crowds of mourners are filing past the coffin to pay their respects.
The coffin is made of English oak and lined with lead, a traditional design choice for members of the Royal Family, and is draped in the Royal Standard with the Crown of Scotland placed on top.
Thousands of mourners had already lined the 175-mile route from her Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire to Edinburgh on Sunday.
Many more filled the streets of Scotland's capital on Monday as the coffin moved in procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse - the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland - to the nearby cathedral for a service of thanksgiving.
Among those watching the arrival of the coffin was Linda Greenshields from Larkhall, South Lanarkshire. "I had to come and pay my last respects," she said.
After lying at rest, the coffin will depart the cathedral at 15:00 BST on Tuesday accompanied by Princess Anne, to be flown from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt in London, before being driven to Buckingham Palace. The sovereign's piper will play a lament as the coffin is carried from the hearse to the Bow Room of the palace.
The Queen's lying-in-state
The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall from 17:00 BST on Wednesday 14 September until 06:30 BST on the day of her funeral, Monday 19 September.
During the lying in state period the hall will be open for 24 hours a day for members of the public to file past the coffin and pay their respects.
The grand hall is the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, at the heart of British government.
The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in the hall was the Queen Mother in 2002, when more than 200,000 people queued to view her coffin.
Queues are expected to be very long and there will be airport-style security, with only one small bag per person allowed. Foldable pushchairs, flags and camping equipment are among the items that will not be allowed inside.
Those visiting are being asked to dress appropriately - with clothes with "political or offensive slogans" banned - and will not be allowed to use mobile phones, take photos or film within the security search area or the Palace of Westminster.
More details on the queue route will be released soon.
The Queen's closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, known as a catafalque, beneath the 11th Century hall's medieval timber roof. Each corner of the platform will be guarded in a continuous vigil by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.
On Wednesday 14 September she will be brought to Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace in a slow procession, accompanied by a military parade.
Starting at about 14:20 BST, the coffin will be carried on a gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, with the King and members of the Royal Family walking behind. Guns will be fired from Hyde Park at one minute intervals throughout the procession, which is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 15:00 BST.
People will be able to watch the procession in person at ceremonial viewing areas along the route, at:
- Green Park side of The Mall
- St James's Park side of The Mall and Horse Guards Road
- Horse Guards Parade Ground
- Whitehall (West), Parliament Street (West) and Great George Street
- Whitehall (East), Parliament Street (East) and Bridge Street
For those with accessibility requirements, viewing areas on the north side and south side of The Mall will be available.
A screening site will be set up in nearby Hyde Park. The viewing areas and screening will open at 11:00 BST on Wednesday 14 September.
The coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard and once in Westminster Hall it will be topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.
After the coffin is placed in position in the hall, a short service will be held, attended by the King and members of the Royal Family. Afterwards the public will be allowed to enter.
The Queen's state funeral will then take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST on Monday 19 September. The day has been declared a Bank Holiday across the UK.