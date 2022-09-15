Funeral: Mammoth task of organising '100 state visits at once'

Another hurdle is getting the leaders to Westminster Abbey on the day of the funeral - a logistical nightmare. The UK has diplomatic relations with about 185 countries. That means about 370 people, once their plus-ones are included. There will also be many representatives from European royal families. There simply would not be time for them to travel in separate vehicles. So most of them have been told they must meet at a secure area in west London to catch one of a fleet of luxury buses.