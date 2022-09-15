Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
By George Bowden & Sean Coughlan, royal correspondent
BBC News
- Published
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said.
Among the touches requested by the Queen is a performance by her piper at a service in Windsor.
The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single events staged in Britain since World War Two.
A national two-minute silence will be held as the service draws to a close just before midday.
The order of service is expected to reflect more of the Queen's personal choices for the funeral.
Among those to confirm their attendance are US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, said organising the event was "both humbling and daunting" but the solemnity of the last few days of mourning and the constitutional process was the "envy of the world".
The duke, with the hereditary position of Earl Marshal, said Monday's service would aim to "unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths".
Events on Monday will begin with the funeral procession, which will see the Queen's coffin conveyed from Westminster Hall, where she is lying in state, to the nearby Abbey.
Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex and his brother William, the new Prince of Wales, will once more walk side-by-side behind the Queen's coffin during the procession.
After the Abbey service concludes, the Queen's coffin will be carried in a further procession to Wellington Arch - led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and members of NHS staff.
It will then be conveyed to Windsor by road, before a committal service takes place at St George's Chapel, led by the Dean of Windsor, and with a smaller congregation.
A further private service for close family members will be held on Monday evening, when the Queen's coffin will be interred in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
The Crown Jeweller will be in attendance to collect the crown from the Queen's coffin and convey it back to the Tower of London.
The Queen will then be laid to rest in the royal vault beside her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh.