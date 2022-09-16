Queue for Queen's lying-in-state reaches capacity, government says
By Malu Cursino at Southwark Park & George Bowden
BBC News
- Published
The queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall is at capacity and entry will be paused for six hours, the government has said.
The line is now about five miles (8km) long and stretches to Southwark Park in south-east London.
The most recent estimated wait time for those queueing is "at least 14 hours", according to the culture department.
Thousands have paid their respects to the Queen, who is lying in state at Westminster until 06:30 BST on Monday.
In an update, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said Southwark Park, where the queue officially ends, had "reached capacity" and entry would be "paused for at least six hours".
"Do not attempt to join the queue until it reopens," it advised. Regular updates are being published on Twitter, with a live queue tracker also available on YouTube.
A separate accessible queue is "very busy and time slots for this afternoon have now filled up," the department also said. "There are long wait times."
At Southwark Park, news of the impending closure of the queue to new joiners had yet to filter through to members of the public.
Stewards continued to allow people to enter the queue, with those joining walking briskly through the system of barriers in place at the park.
The queue follows the south bank of the River Thames from the Palace of Westminster, through Lambeth, Southwark, and into Bermondsey.
The announcement came shortly after it was confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren would hold a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday evening.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will observe the vigil alongside six of their cousins. The royal brothers will both wear military attire for the occasion, after a request from their father, King Charles.
Meanwhile, the King has left his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire ahead of his first official visit to Wales as monarch.
The former Prince of Wales and Camilla, the new Queen Consort, will attend a prayer and reflection service for the Queen at Cardiff's Llandaff Cathedral and greet members of the public at Cardiff Castle.
