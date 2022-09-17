Queen Elizabeth II: Why the state funeral will be an event beyond compare

But it is also a chance for the world, and leaders themselves, to see each other up close. Not just to see which prominent male leader wears inches of make-up, not just to see who has the most impressive plane on the tarmac (no surprise, it's Air Force One) but to find moments for what the diplomat Baroness Amos described as those "little nudges": snippets of conversation she said the Queen deployed to great effect in the margins of formal events.